CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Seton Hall rallies, and…

Seton Hall rallies, and rallies, to beat Penn St. in OT

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-hight 30 points, Myles Cale scored 16 and Seton Hall beat Penn State 98-92 in overtime on Sunday.

The Pirates (2-3) led for just two-and-half minutes. Shavar Reynolds’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the extra session gave Seton Hall a 93-91 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

Down 84-76 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, Seton Hall used an 8-0 run to tie it. Cale missed a 3 from the right baseline as time expired to force overtime.

The Pirates rallied at the start of the second half with a 22-8 run and grabbed a 56-53 lead with 13:51 remaining. Cale and Jared Rhoden scored the final 11 of the run in a two-minute span. Cale made a pair of 3-pointers while Rhoden made a 3 and a jumper.

Seth Lundy’s jumper with 4:54 before halftime gave Penn State a 40-21 lead before the Pirates cut into the deficit and trailed 45-34 at intermission.

Lundy led Penn State (2-1) with 23 points.

Though just a three-and-a-half hour drive from each other, it was only the seventh time the two have played.

Penn State has a 5-2 edge with the first four games played in the early 1970s. The last meeting was during the 2007-08 season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up