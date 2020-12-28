SEC play starts for Ole Miss, Bama

Mississippi (5-1, 0-0) vs. Alabama (5-3, 0-0) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi and Alabama…

Mississippi (5-1, 0-0) vs. Alabama (5-3, 0-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi and Alabama meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Mississippi finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Alabama won eight games and lost 10.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the last five games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Devontae Shuler has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tide have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Rebels. Alabama has an assist on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three contests while Mississippi has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Mississippi has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

