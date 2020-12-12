CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Seattle takes on Northwest University

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:45 AM

Northwest University vs. Seattle (3-4)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA school Northwest University. Both teams are looking to end their four-game losing streaks.

LEADING THE WAY: Darrion Trammell has averaged 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and five assists this year for Seattle. Riley Grigsby has complemented Trammell with 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Redhawks offense scored 65.3 points per contest across those 13 contests.

