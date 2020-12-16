CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Seattle squares off against College of Idaho

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:00 PM

College of Idaho vs. Seattle (4-4)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks are set to battle the Coyotes of NAIA member College of Idaho. Seattle is coming off an 89-40 win at home over Northwest University in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Darrion Trammell has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks, while Riley Grigsby has accounted for 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redhawks scored 65.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.

