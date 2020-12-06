CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Scruggs scores 20 to…

Scruggs scores 20 to carry Xavier over Cincinnati 77-69

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 20 points as Xavier topped Cincinnati 77-69 on Sunday.

Zach Freemantle had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (6-0). Nate Johnson added 10 points.

Keith Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). David DeJulius added 16 points and six assists, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up