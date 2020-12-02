CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:14 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48 on Wednesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 14 points for Xavier (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. KyKy Tandy added 10 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (0-3). Austin Harvell added nine rebounds.

