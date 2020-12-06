CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Schakel leads San Diego St. over Pepperdine 65-60

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:37 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 17 points and San Diego State edged Pepperdine 65-60 on Sunday.

The Aztecs overcome a 16-point deficit for just the fourth time in the last 25 seasons. Pepperdine led 34-20 at halftime and back-to-back 3-pointers by Kessler Edwards had the Waves on top 47-31 with 16:16 to play.

The Aztecs then scored six straight to kick start a 24-2 run to lead by four with 4 1/2 minutes to play.

Matt Mitchell had 13 points for San Diego State (4-0) and Joshua Tomaic added 10 points.

Edwards had 22 points for the Waves (2-2), Jade’ Smith added 12 and Kene Chukwuka 11. Pepperdine’s other loss was a triple OT game at UCLA..

