SC St. squares off against Jacksonville

Jacksonville (5-2) vs. South Carolina State (0-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State squares off against Jacksonville in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville beat New Orleans by seven at home on Thursday, while South Carolina State fell to Charlotte on the road on Monday, 78-40.

LEADING THE WAY: South Carolina State’s Floyd Rideau,Jr. has averaged eight points and four rebounds while Themus Fulks has put up 6.2 points. For the Dolphins, Dontarius James has averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.9 percent or less. The Dolphins are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dolphins. South Carolina State has 26 assists on 52 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

