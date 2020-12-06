SC St. hopes to end skid vs Charlotte

South Carolina State (0-4) vs. Charlotte (0-2) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State (0-4) vs. Charlotte (0-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Charlotte. South Carolina State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Charlotte lost 76-65 loss at home to Georgia State on Friday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Charlotte has depended on senior leadership while South Carolina State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 52 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Floyd Rideau,Jr., Latavian Lawrence and Themus Fulks have scored 38 percent of the team’s points this year.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Rideau has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 22 free throws per game this season.

