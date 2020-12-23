HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Santa Clara squares off against Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 6:30 AM

Bethesda vs. Santa Clara (6-1)

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Santa Clara lost 70-57 to Colorado State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic, Keshawn Justice and DJ Mitchell have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.SOLID STEVE: Steve Wooten has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara went 11-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Broncos scored 77.4 points per matchup in those 13 contests.

