San Francisco plays host to Long Beach St.

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:45 AM

Long Beach State (1-1) vs. San Francisco (4-2)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Long Beach State beat Seattle by five at home on Sunday. San Francisco is coming off an 88-60 win at Cal Poly on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 17.5 points and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16.3 points per game. The Beach are led by Isaiah Washington, who is averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bouyea has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 11.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among WCC teams.

