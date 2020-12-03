CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
San Diego State routs Saint Katherine College 83-41

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:08 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel had 16 points as San Diego State routed Saint Katherine College 83-41 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (3-0). Keith Dinwiddie Jr. added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

Jesus Hernandez Jr had 12 points for the Firebirds.

