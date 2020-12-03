CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
San Diego St. looks to remain undefeated

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

San Diego Christian vs. San Diego State (3-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. San Diego State is coming off an 83-41 home win over Saint Katherine College in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Matt Mitchell has averaged 12 points this year for San Diego State. Complementing Mitchell is Jordan Schakel, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.MIGHTY MATT: Through three games, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 69.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: San Diego State scored 92 points and prevailed by 44 over San Diego Christian when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State went 10-0 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Aztecs scored 76.7 points per matchup in those 10 contests.

