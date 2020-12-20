CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Samford squares off against Belhaven College

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:30 AM

Belhaven College vs. Samford (3-3)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs are set to battle the Blazers of NAIA member Belhaven College. Samford is coming off a 65-63 win at Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Myron Gordon has averaged 20.2 points and four rebounds this year for Samford. Jacob Tryon has complemented Gordon with nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.GREEN LIGHT FOR GORDON: Through five games, Samford’s Myron Gordon has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs put up 74.9 points per contest in those 11 contests.

