Sam Houston St. routs Howard Payne 117-54

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:27 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State rolled past Howard Payne 117-54 on Sunday.

Jarren Cook had 15 points for Sam Houston State (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 14 points.

Tyrell Thompson had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 11 points and six rebounds. Reese Ridder had 10 points.

