CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Sam Houston St. holds…

Sam Houston St. holds off Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Sam Houston State held on to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66 on Monday night.

Demarkus Lampley added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bearkats, securing the win when he rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Connor Raines as time was running out.

Nutall’s double-digit scoring streak reached 24 games. Manny Crump chipped in 9 points for Sam Houston State (5-5), Terryonte Thomas scored eight points with six rebounds as the Bearkats snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Sam Houston State dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break. Texas Rio Grande Valley mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 41 but coming up just short, closing to 67-66 on a LaQuann Butler drive with 15 seconds left.

Nutall made two free throws at the 13-second mark, but the Bearkats’ 27 second-half points were a season low.

Sean Rhea scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-3). Quinton Johnson II added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up