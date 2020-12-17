S. Illinois looks to sweep N. Dakota

North Dakota (1-6) vs. Southern Illinois (4-0) Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois goes…

North Dakota (1-6) vs. Southern Illinois (4-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois goes for the season sweep over North Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Carbondale. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 17, when the Salukis outshot North Dakota 56.4 percent to 41.8 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to a 21-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask has averaged 15.8 points and six rebounds while Ben Harvey has put up 17 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: North Dakota has dropped its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 79 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 63.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Salukis have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. Southern Illinois has an assist on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) over its past three games while North Dakota has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

