S. Carolina plays host to Wofford

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:45 AM

Wofford (2-1) vs. South Carolina (1-2)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and South Carolina look to bounce back from losses. Wofford fell short in a 77-72 game at Richmond on Monday. South Carolina lost 77-67 to Houston on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wofford’s Storm Murphy, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to score 39 percent of all Terriers points this season.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

TENACIOUS TERRIERS: Wofford has held opposing teams to 54.3 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

