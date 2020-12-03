CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
S. Alabama squares up against Auburn

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

South Alabama (3-1) vs. Auburn (1-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Auburn in an early season matchup. South Alabama blew out Emmanuel by 39 at home on Tuesday, while Auburn fell to Central Florida on the road on Monday, 63-55.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 57 percent of all Jaguars points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated first in the SEC with an average of 77.4 possessions per game.

