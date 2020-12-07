CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
S. Alabama battles William Carey

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

William Carey vs. South Alabama (3-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Crusaders of NAIA member William Carey. South Alabama lost 90-81 to Auburn in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 56 percent of all Jaguars points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Flowers has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 4-4 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Jaguars put up 74.3 points per contest across those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

