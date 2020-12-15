CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » S. Alabama battles Flagler

S. Alabama battles Flagler

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Flagler vs. South Alabama (5-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. South Alabama is coming off a 76-75 win over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LOTTIE: Jaizec Lottie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 4-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Jaguars scored 74.3 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up