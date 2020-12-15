HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette past New Orleans 73-63

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:15 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped New Orleans 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Mylik Wilson had 15 points and five steals for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Theo Akwuba added 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Dou Gueye had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Troy Green had 15 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (1-6). Lamont Berzat added 13 points. Damion Rosser had 10 points.

