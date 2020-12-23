CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Ross lifts Iona past Coppin State 85-65

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 10:07 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross scored 28 points as Iona routed Coppin State 85-65 on Wednesday night. Asante Gist added 24 points for the Gaels.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Iona (5-3). Dylan van Eyck added 12 rebounds.

Kyle Cardaci had 18 points for the Eagles (1-7). Koby Thomas added 17 points. Anthony Tarke had 12 points.

