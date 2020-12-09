Ron Harper Jr. leads No. 21 Rutgers past Syracuse, 79-69

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 points and No. 21 Rutgers took over a close game down…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 points and No. 21 Rutgers took over a close game down the stretch to beat Syracuse 79-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Montez Mathis added 19 points for Rutgers (4-0), and Jacob Young had 18. Myles Johnson finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights snap a 13-game losing streak to Syracuse with their first victory over the Orange since January 2003.

The former Big East rivals were meeting for the first time in seven years.

Alan Griffin led Syracuse (3-1) with 20 points, and Quincy Guerrier had 18.

Harper was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

After trailing 34-30 at halftime, Syracuse got within one several times early in the second half before tying it at 55 on a 3-pointer by Griffin assisted by Joseph Girard III.

Mathis hit a 3 on the ensuing possession, but Griffin’s dunk off Paul Mulcahy’s turnover put the Orange ahead 59-58 with 7:15 remaining for their first lead since it was 3-2.

Syracuse led for the next few minutes before Johnson’s fast-break dunk assisted by Young at the 4:10 mark gave Rutgers at 66-65 advantage. The play was part of an 11-0 run over 3:19 that put the Scarlet Knights in control and put away the Orange.

