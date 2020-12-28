CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Rodriguez lifts Stony Brook over UMass-Lowell 71-64

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:27 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez matched his season high with 21 points as Stony Brook topped UMass-Lowell 71-64 on Monday.

Jaden Sayles had 11 points for Stony Brook (6-4, 4-0 America East Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Tykei Greene added 10 points and Mouhamadou Gueye had three blocks.

Obadiah Noel had 29 points for the River Hawks (2-6, 1-3). Darion Jordan-Thomas added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Daley had eight rebounds.

