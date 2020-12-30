CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Roddy lifts Colorado State over Fresno State 81-59

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 6:30 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Colorado State to an 81-59 win over Fresno State on Wednesday.

P.J. Byrd had 14 points for Colorado State (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Rivera added 11 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Stevens had six assists. Roddy shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Orlando Robinson had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2). Deon Stroud added 16 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Colorado State defeated Fresno State 75-53 last Monday.

