CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Robinson leads Valparaiso past…

Robinson leads Valparaiso past Purdue Northwest 89-71

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Valparaiso beat Division II Purdue Northwest 89-71 on Thursday.

Connor Barrett had 12 points for Valparaiso (3-4). Ben Krikke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic had 11 points. Donovan Clay had a career-high five blocks plus 9 points and seven rebounds.

Mikell Cooper had 17 points for the Pride, which played the game as an exhibition. Vincent Miszkiewicz added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Barnard had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up