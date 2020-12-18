CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Robinson carries Howard past Hampton 81-76

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:17 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Khalil Robinson scored 19 points as Howard edged past Hampton 81-76 on Friday.

Deven Richmond and Steve Settle III added 18 points each for the Bison. Settle also had 12 rebounds.

Sam Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Howard (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak.

Chris Shelton scored a career-high 21 points for the Pirates (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Davion Warren scored a career-high 21 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Russell Dean had 14 points and eight assists.

