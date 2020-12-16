CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Roberts leads Georgia St.…

Roberts leads Georgia St. over Mercer 88-81

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts had 17 points as Georgia State beat Mercer 88-81 on Wednesday night.

Eliel Nsoseme and Corey Allen added 16 points apiece for the Panthers, while Kane Williams chipped in 15. Nsoseme also had 20 rebounds, while Williams posted nine assists.

Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (6-1), whose six-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Jeff Gary added 13 points. Ross Cummings had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up