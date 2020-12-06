CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Rigoni lifts Quinnipiac over New Hampshire 64-58

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 6:49 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Brendan McGuire scored 17 points and Tymu Chenery 16 — both career highs — as Quinnipiac rolled past New Hampshire 64-58 in a wire-to-wire win on Sunday.

Jacob Rigoni added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2), Chenery added three blocks. Savion Lewis had six rebounds. Seth Pinkney had a career-high five blocks.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 11 points and six rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 11 points.

