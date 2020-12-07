CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rider pays visit to…

Rider pays visit to St. John’s

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider (0-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes up against Rider in an early season matchup. Rider fell 87-52 at Syracuse on Saturday. St. John’s is coming off an 89-66 win at home over Stony Brook on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .DOMINANT DWIGHT: Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Rider went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while St. John’s went 11-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pentagon lays out final details in $11.2B plan to consolidate IT networks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up