Rider pays visit to St. John’s

Rider (0-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes…

Rider (0-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes up against Rider in an early season matchup. Rider fell 87-52 at Syracuse on Saturday. St. John’s is coming off an 89-66 win at home over Stony Brook on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .DOMINANT DWIGHT: Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Rider went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while St. John’s went 11-2 in such games.

