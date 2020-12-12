CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rider looks to extend…

Rider looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider (1-2, 1-0) vs. Manhattan (0-1, 0-1)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its fifth straight conference win against Manhattan. Rider’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 73-54 on Feb. 23. Manhattan lost 82-64 loss at home against Rider in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has accounted for 55 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: These MAAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Rider sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 12-8 against conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Broncs gave up 67.6 points per game while scoring just 70.7 per matchup. Manhattan went 8-12 overall in MAAC play, scoring 63.6 points and giving up 65.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up