Richie, Idowu carry Tulsa over Memphis 56-49

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 10:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 14 points as Tulsa topped Memphis 56-49 on Monday night.

Rey Idowu added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).

DeAndre Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-4, 1-1).

