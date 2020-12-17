Rice pays visit to SHSU

Rice (5-1) vs. Sam Houston State (3-5) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State…

Rice (5-1) vs. Sam Houston State (3-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State plays host to Rice in a non-conference matchup. Rice took care of Houston Baptist by 11 at home on Tuesday. Sam Houston State lost 79-63 at Texas on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Zach Nutall is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearkats. Tristan Ikpe has paired with Nutall and is producing 9.4 points and five rebounds per game. The Owls are led by Quincy Olivari, who is averaging 18.8 points.OUTSTANDING OLIVARI: Olivari has connected on 52.3 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 31 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sam Houston State is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 113.7 points while giving up 53.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 80.5 points per game. The Bearkats have averaged 94 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.