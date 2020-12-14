Rice looks to sweep HBU

Houston Baptist (1-4) vs. Rice (4-1) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist seeks revenge on…

Houston Baptist (1-4) vs. Rice (4-1)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist seeks revenge on Rice after dropping the first matchup in Houston. The teams last played on Dec. 5, when the Owls forced 22 Houston Baptist turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times en route to the 22-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: This game represents a Houston homecoming for Huskies senior Ty Dalton, who is averaging 8.2 points. Pedro Castro, who has produced 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and Za-Ontay Boothman, who has averaged 11 points, have helped lead the team with Dalton this year. The Owls have been led by Max Fiedler, who is averaging 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Rice has 48 assists on 87 field goals (55.2 percent) over its past three outings while Houston Baptist has assists on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 77.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.