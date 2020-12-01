CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rice looks to remain…

Rice looks to remain undefeated when battling LeTourneau

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LeTourneau vs. Rice (2-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. Rice is coming off a 103-64 win in San Antonio over Our Lady of the Lake in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Max Fiedler has averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls, while Travis Evee has recorded 15 points per game.MIGHTY MAX: In two appearances this season, Rice’s Max Fiedler has shot 60 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Owls offense scored 72.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up