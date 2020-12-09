CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rice lifts The Citadel…

Rice lifts The Citadel over Carver College 102-51

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 23 points as The Citadel rolled past Carver College 102-51 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (5-0). Brent Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Higgins III had 14 points.

The Citadel is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Bryson Scott had 21 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up