Rhoden lifts Seton Hall past Wagner 78-45

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 8:45 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Ike Obiagu added 20 points with eight blocks as Seton Hall routed Wagner 78-45 on Tuesday.

Rhoden hit 8 of 10 free throws for Seton Hall (3-3).

Elijah Ford had 13 points for the Seahawks (0-1). Elijah Allen added 13 points and Alex Morales had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

