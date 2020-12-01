CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island plays host…

Rhode Island plays host to Seton Hall

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seton Hall (1-1) vs. Rhode Island (2-2)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Rhode Island both look to put winning streaks together . Seton Hall blew out Iona by 22 at home on Monday. Rhode Island is coming off an 84-71 win in Uncasville over San Francisco on Sunday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and D.J. Johnson have combined to account for 59 percent of Rhode Island’s scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Seton Hall scoring.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Mamukelashvili has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 32 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up