Ray scores 23 to lead Hofstra past Richmond 76-71

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past Richmond 76-71 on Tuesday.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra (4-3). Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points.

Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders (6-2). Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

