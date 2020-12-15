HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Ray leads Hofstra past…

Ray leads Hofstra past Monmouth 96-88

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Ray scored a career-high 29 points as Hofstra topped Monmouth 96-88 on Tuesday night. Tareq Coburn added 28 points for the Pride.

Ray hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaac Kante had nine rebounds for Hofstra (3-2). Kevin Schutte added 10 rebounds.

George Papas tied a career high with 32 points for the Hawks (0-1). Deion Hammond added 24 points. Melik Martin had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Hofstra matches up against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday. Monmouth takes on St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up