Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Virginia hosts No. 24 Virginia Tech

No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0) vs. No. 23 Virginia (5-2, 1-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 24 Virginia Tech visits No. 23 Virginia in an ACC showdown. Virginia Tech has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Virginia has lost its only game against a ranked team.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Keve Aluma has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Virginia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 51.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hokies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cavs. Virginia has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 53 of 90 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Cavaliers have turned the ball over only 8.9 times per game this season.

