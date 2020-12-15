HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Randolph carries Florida A&M past Austin Peay 76-70

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 11:14 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MJ Randolph had a career-high 27 points as Florida A&M beat Austin Peay 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Evins Desir had 12 points for Florida A&M (1-4). Jai Clark and Johnny Brown each added 11 points.

Mike Peake had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Governors (4-3). Terry Taylor added 13 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 10 points.

