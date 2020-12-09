CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Ramirez scores 18 points, No. 13 Arkansas women sink SMU

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:10 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 13 Arkansas rolled to a 79-47 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

Makayla Daniels added 13 points and Chelsea Dungee had 12 for the Razorbacks (6-1), who showed no letdown coming off a win over then No. 4 Baylor on Sunday.

Dungee and Ramirez each hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Destiny Slocum scored from distance as Arkansas raced to a 15-2 lead. Daniels and Ramirez added 3s and the Razorbacks led 23-7 after one quarter, hitting 7 of 15 behind the arc and 1 of 2 inside.

That set the tone with Arkansas sinking 11 3s and SMU shooting 23% (7 of 30) in the first half to trail 39-17. SMU was 3-of-14 shooting in the first quarter and 4 of 16 in the second. It was 65-27 after three.

Arkansas finished with 16 3-pointers. SMU shot 36% from long range and had 21 turnovers.

Kayla White scored 15 points for the Mustangs (0-4). Rhyle McKinney added 13.

