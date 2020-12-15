Radford looks to extend streak vs Longwood

Longwood (1-4, 0-1) vs. Radford (2-4, 1-0) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for…

Longwood (1-4, 0-1) vs. Radford (2-4, 1-0)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Longwood. In its last nine wins against the Lancers, Radford has won by an average of 10 points. Longwood’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 92-81 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Longwood has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Juan Munoz, Justin Hill, Christian Wilson and Jesper Granlund have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Lancers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Munoz has accounted for 43 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Radford has 42 assists on 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Longwood has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Radford has held opposing teams to 63.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have allowed a mere 59.7 points per game over their last three games.

