Radford goes for first win vs Lancaster Bible College

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Lancaster Bible College vs. Radford (0-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders will be taking on the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. Radford lost 63-50 on the road against East Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Fah’Mir Ali has averaged 10.8 points this year for Radford. Quinton Morton-Robertson has paired with Ali with eight points per game.ACCURATE ALI: Through four games, Radford’s Fah’Mir Ali has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 70.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Highlanders offense scored 66.6 points per contest across those 10 games.

