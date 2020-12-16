CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Quinones scores 20 to lift Memphis past Tulane 80-74

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 11:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lester Quinones had 20 points as Memphis beat Tulane 80-74 on Wednesday night.

It was the first American Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams.

D.J. Jeffries had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (5-3). Landers Nolley II added 16 points. DeAndre Williams had 10 points.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Green Wave (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak was snapped. Jordan Walker added 16 points. Jaylen Forbes had 15 points.

