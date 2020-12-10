Quinnipiac faces Binghamton

Quinnipiac (2-2) vs. Binghamton (0-2) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Quinnipiac in…

Quinnipiac (2-2) vs. Binghamton (0-2)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Sunday. Quinnipiac beat New Hampshire by six at home, while Binghamton is coming off of a 64-60 loss on the road to Marist.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Brenton Mills is putting up 19.5 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearcats. Complementing Mills is Thomas Bruce, who is putting up 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks per game. The Bobcats are led by Tymu Chenery, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYMU: Chenery has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.