Purdue faces tough test vs No. 4 Iowa

Purdue (6-2, 1-0) vs. No. 4 Iowa (6-1, 0-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Iowa has dropped to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Gonzaga last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Trevion Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Purdue field goals over the last three games. Williams has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 1-2 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 52 percent of them, and is 10 of 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Iowa offense has turned the ball over on just 12.7 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.1 percent of all Purdue possessions have resulted in a turnover.

