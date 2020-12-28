Purdue faces tough test vs No. 14 Rutgers

Purdue (7-3, 2-1) vs. No. 14 Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue (7-3, 2-1) vs. No. 14 Rutgers (6-1, 2-1)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Rutgers presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Rutgers has dropped to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Ohio State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 23.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 15.9 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while Sasha Stefanovic has put up 11.3 points.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 50 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Boilermakers are 2-3 when scoring any fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.4 points while giving up 70.2.

BALL SECURITY: Purdue’s offense has turned the ball over 13.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.

